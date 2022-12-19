180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,888.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.