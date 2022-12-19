180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.