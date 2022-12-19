180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

