180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.13 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.