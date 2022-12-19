180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $166.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $123.21 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.