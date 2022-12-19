180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

NYSE DEO opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.21. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

