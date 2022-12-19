180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $113.64 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

