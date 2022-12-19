180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

