180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.25 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

