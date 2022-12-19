180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $126.45 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,370 shares of company stock worth $10,778,298 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

