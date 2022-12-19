180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,847,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.03) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

