180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $166.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $123.21 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

