180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38,163 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,888.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

