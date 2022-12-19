180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,042 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of GGZ opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 158,554 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,585,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 288,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

