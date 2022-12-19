180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 809 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $451.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $483.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

