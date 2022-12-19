180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

