180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

