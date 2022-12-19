180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $4,005,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 756,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

