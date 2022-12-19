180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $329.63 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

