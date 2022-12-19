180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.