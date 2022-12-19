180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

