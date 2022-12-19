180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 794,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.7 %

TPX opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.