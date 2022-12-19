180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

ULTA opened at $451.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

