180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $114.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.41 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

