3,175 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

