394 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $144.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

