579 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.