767 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $242.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

