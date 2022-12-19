A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.16. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $519,695. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

