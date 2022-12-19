Acasti Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

