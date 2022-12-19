Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

