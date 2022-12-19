Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on December 26th (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 26th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its IPO on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During Acrivon Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $20.70.
Insider Activity
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.