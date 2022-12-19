Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.1 %

ADUS opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $5,524,933 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

