Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

