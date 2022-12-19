AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 614 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.84 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

