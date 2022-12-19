AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

