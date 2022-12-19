AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Dollar General by 92.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $248.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average is $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

