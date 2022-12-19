AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $210,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.