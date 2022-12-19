AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $210,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Corning Price Performance
Shares of GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Corning Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corning (GLW)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.