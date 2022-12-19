AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 984 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $91.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

