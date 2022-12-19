AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.