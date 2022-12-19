Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 227,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Alico stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. Alico has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. Analysts anticipate that Alico will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alico by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alico by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

