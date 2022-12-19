Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,658 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $90.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

