Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,887.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 74,658 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,853.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

