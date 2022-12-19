Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,359 shares of the software’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,075 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 62.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,139 shares of the software’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

