Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $627,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

