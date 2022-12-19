Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

AMZN opened at $87.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

