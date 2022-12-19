Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.