American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.7 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

