American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $146.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.06. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

