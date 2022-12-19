American Research & Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 8.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 9,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 174,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 71,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

